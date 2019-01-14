In the late 1990s, democracy started to spread globally hitting the shores of the Middle East, one of the last strongholds of authoritarianism. However, during the following decades, the reforms and democratisation agenda in the Middle East remained cosmetic, with a top-down approach designed to contain civil society. Oppression, social exclusion and a lack of political participation aggravated people’s sense of alienation: what followed was a chain of events called the ‘Arab Spring’.

When the first event of the Arab Spring began in Tunisia almost eight years ago, new hopes for democratisation emerged in the region. Optimism for democratic change spread rapidly from country to country. People in the Middle East started to discuss a new social contract that would provide them with freedom, justice, and a voice in politics. As the regimes in Tunisia, Egypt, and Libya fell, other regimes appeared to be next in line, and analogies were quickly made referencing 1989, when another frozen political space, Eastern Europe, saw one dictatorship after another collapse.

The emergence of violence, turmoil and failed states, however, caused new hopes for democratisation to fade away. Autocratic regimes showed remarkable resilience, re-establishing a more repressive version of authoritarianism. The tragic outcomes of the Arab Spring also provided the ruling elites with the perfect pretext to justify authoritarian practices and limit civil society's activity. In some countries, Arab uprisings ushered in the most violent period of state-society relations. In Syria, Yemen and Libya, the world witnessed gruesome man-made humanitarian disasters leaving scores of people dead, injured, homeless and displaced.

The tragic events that followed the Arab Spring resonated (the most) negatively at societal level. The favourable attitude toward democracy decreased and people started to demand security and stability above all; their push for a reform agenda took a back seat. The tragic events also made societies more sceptical about democratisation and political reforms.

The 2017-2018 Arab Opinion survey - the sixth in a series of yearly public opinion surveys across the Arab world - shows that public opinion towards the Arab Spring has worsened over time. In the most recent survey, 34 percent of Arabs believed that the Arab Spring had been aborted before the revolutions could achieve their aims, and that the former regimes have returned to power. This is a marked decline from 2014, when two-thirds of the Arab public was openly optimistic about the possibility of the Arab Spring achieving its aims. Some reasons for this growing disenchantment include creeping authoritarianism and the spread of chaos in many of the Arab Spring countries.