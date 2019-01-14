WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have agreed on the need for a continued de-escalation of Yemen war.
Pompeo meets Saudi leaders, cancels Kuwait visit
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 14, 2019. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
January 14, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince in Riyadh on Monday, but will cut short the rest of his Middle East trip to attend a family funeral, a State Department spokesman said.

Pompeo will return home after meetings in Oman instead of travelling on to Kuwait, deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said. US officials said the death was in the family of his wife, who accompanied him on the trip and will return with him.

The top US diplomat met separately with King Salman for 35 minutes and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for another 45 minutes, according to reporters travelling with him.

The US Embassy in Riyadh tweeted that Pompeo and the crown prince had agreed on the need for a continued de-escalation in Yemen and adherence to agreements made last month at talks in Sweden to end a nearly four-year civil war between Yemen's Saudi-backed government and the Iranian-aligned Houthis.

RECOMMENDED

Pompeo has said he would also discuss the investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October, but no details of that discussion were immediately available.

A CIA assessment has blamed Prince Mohammed for ordering the killing of Khashoggi, a longtime royal insider who had become a critic of the crown prince, though Saudi officials deny the prince ordered the murder.

The killing has sparked the kingdom's worst political crisis in a generation, strained ties with Western allies including the United States, and focused attention on Prince Mohammed's domestic crackdown on dissent and the war in Yemen.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development