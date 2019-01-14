TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
US equating Kurds with PKK/YPG 'fatal mistake' – Turkey
Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin responded to US President Donald Trump's threat of economically devastating Turkey by requesting the US does not shadow a "strategic partnership" with "terrorist propaganda".
US equating Kurds with PKK/YPG 'fatal mistake' – Turkey
Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin holds a press conference at Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey. (January 08, 2019) / AA
By Azaera Amza
January 14, 2019

Turkey on Sunday warned US President Donald Trump against conflating Syrian Kurds with the PKK terror organisation and its Syrian affiliate, the PYD/YPG.

"It is a fatal mistake to equate Syrian Kurds with the PKK, which is on the US terrorists list, and its Syria branch PYD/YPG," Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter. 

"Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds. We will protect Kurds and other Syrians against all terrorist threats."

His remarks came in response to Trump's threat to target Turkey's economy if Ankara hits the terror group amid Washington's withdrawal of troops from Syria.

"Mr @realDonaldTrump Terrorists can’t be your partners & allies. Turkey expects the US to honor our strategic partnership and doesn’t want it to be shadowed by terrorist propaganda," Kalin wrote.

He reiterated that there is no difference between Daesh, PKK, or PYD/YPG and vowed Turkey will continue its fight against these terror groups.

"Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions. Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms. Will devastate Turkey economically if they hit Kurds," Trump said on Twitter, using another name for Daesh.

RECOMMENDED

"Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey," the president added, referring to the PYD/YPG terrorists.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that a cross-border operation against the PYD/YPG terrorist group in northeastern Syria will happen soon.

Since 2016, Ankara has carried out two similar military operations in northern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

TRT World analyst Ahmed Bedier has more.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development