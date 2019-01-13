Venezuelan intelligence agents have released opposition leader and congress chief Juan Guaido, his wife and several opposition legislators on Sunday, after briefly detaining them.

He was on his way to mass political rally when he was pulled from his car.

Video circulating on social media show an SUV being intercepted on a highway in which Juan Guaido was purportedly traveling to an anti-government rally.

While it was not possible to identify Guaido in the video, his wife and Guaido's own Twitter account said that he had been detained.

Later a member of his party speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear for their safety said he had been released.

Guaido has been leading an increasingly tense standoff with President Nicolas Maduro seeking to oust the socialist from power.

"We are going to fulfill our constitutional duties," Guaido said a group of cheering supporters at the rally after he had been released.