BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
The company said it will “part ways” with some of its manpower, citing “extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead.”
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
Employees wait before the start of an event with SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk to announce the name of the person who would be the first private passenger on a trip around the moon, Monday, September 17, 2018, in Hawthorne, California. / AP
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
January 13, 2019

Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX will reduce its workforce by about 10 percent of the company’s more than 6,000 employees, it said on Friday.

The company said it will “part ways” with some of its manpower, citing “extraordinarily difficult challenges ahead.”

“To continue delivering for our customers and to succeed in developing interplanetary spacecraft and a global space-based Internet, SpaceX must become a leaner company. Either of these developments, even when attempted separately, have bankrupted other organisations”, a spokesman said in an email.

In June, Elon Musk fired at least seven people in the senior management team leading a SpaceX satellite launch project, Reuters reported in November. The firings were related to disagreements over the pace at which the team was developing and testing its Starlink satellites.

SpaceX’s Starlink programme is competing with OneWeb and Canada’s Telesat to be the first to market with a new satellite-based internet service.

RECOMMENDED

The management shakeup involved Musk bringing in new managers from SpaceX headquarters in California to replace a number of the managers he fired in Seattle.

Last month, SpaceX launched its first US national security space mission, when a SpaceX rocket carrying a US military navigation satellite blasted off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral.

In December, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX was raising $500 million, taking its valuation to $30.5 billion.

The Hawthorne, California-based company had earlier outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Another Elon Musk company, electric car maker Tesla Inc, said in June it was cutting 9 percent of its workforce by removing several thousand jobs across the company in cost reduction measures.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
UpScrolled, a TikTok rival, tops Apple's US App Store, drawing users seeking censorship-free media
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties