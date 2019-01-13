Straddling the equator along Africa’s Atlantic coast, Gabon is an oil-rich state that rarely makes headlines in the global media. This former French colony and OPEC member frequently referred to as “Central Africa’s little emirate”, maintains a low profile internationally largely due to its relative stability compared to many other countries on the continent.

With only three presidents who have been in power since 1960, the Bongo family, one of Central Africa’s wealthiest, has dominated Gabon’s political arena for decades, earning a reputation for harshly oppressing dissenters.

Perceived political stability aside, the country has scores of severe problems from low life expectancy (62 years) and high youth employment (35 percent) to a high poverty rate.

Ali Bongo Ondimba has been Gabon’s president since 2009 when he replaced his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled the African state for 42 years. A common grievance among the Gabonese during Omar’s presidency was that the government squandered the country’s oil riches while neglecting the population’s vital needs.

The current president has sought to distance himself from his father and has taken some credit for making progress regarding Gabon’s economic diversification away from oil. Anti-Government activism of recent years, partially driven by the fact that one in three Gabonese still lives in poverty, has underscored the president’s limited success on this front.

In recent years, the sharp drop in oil output and prices have put Gabon into a major financial squeeze, which has contributed to growing discontent across the country.

Against the backdrop of such economic and political challenges, doubt surrounding President Bongo’s health has built up in recent months. In October, the president suffered a stroke in Saudi Arabia. Such speculation that the president is sick did not decrease after his New Year’s speech made from Morocco (where he has been since November), in which Bongo sought to assure Gabon’s citizens that he is well. On January 7, a failed military coup plot shook the Gabonese capital, Libreville. The military coup plotters—led by Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang, who identified himself as deputy commander of the Republican Guard and president of the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defense and Security Forces—declared the end of President Bongo’s rule via Gabonese National Radio, which the putschists briefly seized.

The coup plotters' statement justifying their takeover cited the president’s health and pointed to the failure of the “high military hierarchy” to advance “the best interest of the nation”. Ondo Obiang stated that the purpose of the coup, called “Operation Dignity”, was also to defend “the integrity of the national territory and national cohesion” and that Gabon was to be ruled by “a national council of restoration”. He referred to the deadly violence that plagued Gabon on August 31, 2016, when turmoil broke out in response to Bongo’s narrow victory in a controversial election which secured him another seven-year term. Ondo Obiang claimed that the coup plot targeted those who killed “our young compatriots” amid that episode nearly two-and-a-half years ago.