At least 10 killed in two separate Taliban attacks in Afghanistan
The latest violence comes despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country’s 17-year war.
An Afghan policeman in this file photo stands guard near to the site of a suicide bomber struck at a NATO convoy in Kandahar south of Kabul, Afghanistan on August 2, 2017. / AP Archive
January 13, 2019

At least 10 people were killed in two separate attacks on security personnel in Afghanistan, Afghan officials have said.

The first incident was reported from Afghanistan’s western Herat province, where five people were killed on Saturday in clashes between the police and gunmen who attacked a police station.

Two gunmen who stormed the building killed three policemen, a civilian and a child, the spokesman for Herat provincial governor, Jailani Farhad, said, adding that four policemen were also wounded before the attackers were killed.

Members of the Afghan National Security Forces seized a vehicle packed with explosives from the attack site.

In a second attack in the southern province of Kandahar, at least five Afghan security forces were killed after their checkpoint came under attack by Taliban militants, according to a provincial official.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the provincial governor's spokesman, said that two other police were wounded in Saturday's attack took place in the Spin Bolduk district. He said seven Taliban militants were killed and six others were wounded in the fighting.

Both the attacks were claimed by the Taliban.

TRT World spoke to Ali Latifi in the Afghan capital Kabul for more on the story.

Daesh commander killed

A senior Daesh commander was killed in Afghanistan in a raid, US Forces Afghanistan said on Saturday. 

Khetab Emir was killed in the raid on Jan 10 in the eastern area of Nangarhar province, said Lt. Ubon Mendie, a spokesman for the US forces based in Afghanistan. 

Emir, who was known by multiple names, facilitated high-profile attacks and supplied Daesh militants with weapons and materials to make explosives, Mendie said in a statement. 

“His removal helps protect innocent Afghans from future Islamic State (Daesh) violence and weakens their presence in Nangarhar,” Mendie said.

Daesh has developed a stronghold in the province on Afghanistan’s eastern border with Pakistan and have become one of the country’s most dangerous terrorist groups.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
