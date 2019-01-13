US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that he would ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to ensure the murderers of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are held "accountable".

"We will continue to have a conversation with the crown prince and the Saudis about ensuring accountability," Pompeo said in Doha after talks with Qatari government officials.

He added that Khashoggi’s murder is unacceptable, and he will work to get new answers from the Saudis during his visit.

His comments come ahead of a planned visit to the kingdom later on Sunday as part of a Middle East tour.

Pompeo has already visited United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar as part of the tour.

Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After evidence emerged that the killing was done by a team of Saudis sent from Riyadh and closely linked to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the international community demanded a transparent investigation.

The US, CIA and Turkish officials have blamed the crown prince for the killing, which Saudi authorities categorically deny.