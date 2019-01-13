Thousands of Guatemalans marched on Saturday against President Jimmy Morales's bid to close a UN anti-corruption mission that sought to investigate him on suspicion of campaign finance violations.

Marchers chanted and waved banners reading "We reject the government of the corrupt" and "We are against impunity" amid rising international concern.

Morales notified the United Nations on Monday that the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) would close early.

It has been working since 2007 and has worked with the prosecutor's office on graft and organised crime cases, among others.

Morales has charged that the mission overstepped its duties.

But on Wednesday, the country's highest court stopped the ruling.