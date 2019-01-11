WORLD
2 MIN READ
Despite Trump's wall plan, refugees dream of a peaceful life
As Trump continues to insist on the need for a border wall, thousands of people from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador have been arriving in Mexico with the aim of getting into the US. Most of them say they are fleeing violence.
Central American migrants traveling in a caravan to the United States stay in tents at the El Barretal temporary shelter in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico. (January 11, 2019) / AFP
By Azaera Amza
January 11, 2019

President Donald Trump reversed himself on Friday, saying he would hold back from declaring a national emergency to bypass Congress and fund his controversial plan to wall off the US-Mexican border.

Trump's fight with Democrats over their refusal to approve $5.7 billion for the wall project has paralysed Washington, with the president retaliating by refusing to sign off on budgets for swaths of government departments unrelated to the row.

On Thursday, Trump warned of murderers and gangsters spreading across the country during a visit to the US-Mexican border to push his demand for a multi-billion dollar wall.

TRT World's Jon Brain reports on the aspirations of those fleeing violence. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
