YPG presence prevents Syrian refugees from returning home
Hundreds of Syrian families who escaped oppression under the PKK's Syrian affiliate don't want to go back under the terrorists' rule.
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani washes dishes at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province on February 2, 2015. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
January 12, 2019

While high-level talks over the US withdrawal from Syria continue, Turkey says the YPG cannot be representative of the Kurds. 

The terror group poses a threat to both regional security and stability and the return of Syrian refugees. 

''We were displaced by the YPG. They forced us to leave. They destroyed our houses and took our lands. We are now living in dire conditions in this camp," said, a woman who is living in a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jerablus.

“We’ve been here for four years under this rain and cold weather. My children are getting sick. The only thing we want is to return to our homes. But we can’t go under their rule again," she added. 

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic has more. 

SOURCE:TRT World
