UNITED NATIONS – The case of a Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand fearing for her life highlights the need for big reforms in the realm of women’s rights, top UN gender expert Nahla Valji told TRT World.

Valji, an advisor to UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said the plight of Rahaf al-Qunun, 18, who ran away from her family over a forced marriage, religion and opportunities for Saudi women, spotlighted a bigger problem.

Too many women in Saudi Arabia and around the world are unsafe and discriminated against because of their gender, and too few of them know that they can claim asylum overseas on the basis of those threats, said Valji.

“It’s great that this case is highlighting this issue. It speaks to some of the broader issues of the fact that, for women, often the private oppression is within a broader context of inequality within society, of unequal rights generally,” Valji told TRT World.

On Friday, Canada granted her asylum, which was confirmed by Canadian prime ministerJustin Trudeau. A day earlier, Australia said it was assessing al-Qunun’s asylum application after a referral from the UN’s agency for refugees, UNHCR, which is currently looking after the teenager in a Bangkok hotel.

She arrived in Thailand on Saturday, intending to fly on to Australia to seek asylum, and was initially denied entry.

She began posting messages on Twitter from the transit area of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport saying she had “escaped Kuwait”, which she was visiting with her family, and would be murdered if forced back to Saudi Arabia.

Within hours, a campaign sprang up, spread by a loose network of online activists using the hashtag #SaveRahaf, and the world watched as she refused to board a flight to Saudi Arabia and barricade herself in a transit lounge hotel room.

Thai officials let her enter the country on Monday.

Her case has drawn attention to Saudi Arabia’s strict social rules, including a requirement that women get permission from a male “guardian” to travel, which campaigners say trap women and girls as prisoners of abusive families.

According to al-Qunun, her family had threatened to kill her “for the most trivial things”.