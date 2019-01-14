Turkish Culture and Tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the “70 million tourist with $70 billion revenue” program to meet the 2023 target.

The ministry launched new regulations and strategies to increase visitor number and revenue from tourism of Turkey.

The government will fund the films, which are shot in Turkey, displayed abroad and help the country advertisement, to extend 30 percent its cost of shooting in the country. However, the scenario should be approved by the ministry to check it's helping the country advertisement.

Ersoy said the ministry is working to end the 'season' concept in tourism. Vocational schools for tourism and hospitality sector will be active and effective throughout the year. With 'seasonal tourism' ending, employees will work year-round.

Use of the artificial intelligence(AI) and new technologies will start to pique the interest of tourists.

“We will determine visitors’ spending habits, interests, what they like, the countries of choice, and promote these accordingly," Ersoy said. "We will promote tourism based on demand, not supply. We will prepare large scale projects introducing Turkey from the east to the west.”

Muzekart (MuseumCard) will help very serious protection for guests and they will also be able to use this card to make exclusive visits in the coming period. This card will be at the forefront of the country tourism campaign.

Turkish officials brought back home 5 thousand works of art from abroad and currently in the process going after 2 thousand more.

Ersoy said, these should have never left the country, we must nationalise excavation sites and raise awareness about this issue. The world must not stay silent to this type of theft, he added.

Ibrahim Halil Kalay, member of board of the Tourism Ministry and Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB), told TRT World that Turkey hosted almost 40 million tourists in 2018, an increase of 22 percent compared to 2017.