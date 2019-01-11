TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Talks between US and Turkey on Syria will continue next week - Bolton
US National Security Advisor John Bolton said talks on Syria between the US military and its Turkish counterparts will continue next week.
Talks between US and Turkey on Syria will continue next week - Bolton
US National Security Adviser John Bolton and his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin (R) meet at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, January 8, 2019. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
January 11, 2019

US National Security Advisor John Bolton said on Friday talks between the US military and its Turkish counterparts on YPG/PKK and Syria will continue next week, in the hopes of producing results both countries accept.

Bolton had suggested on Tuesday that protecting Washington's YPG/PKK allies would be a pre-condition of the US withdrawal troops from Syria, which began earlier on Friday. That drew a rebuke from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who called his comments "a serious mistake."

"What we’re still pursuing in these military-to-military conversations are assurances and protocols and procedures so that everybody feels comfortable with how this is going to happen. And we’re hoping those discussions, which will continue next week, will produce results that are acceptable on both sides," he said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt, according to a transcript.

TRT World'sAhmed Bedier has more. 

The US-led coalition against Daesh began the process of withdrawing from Syria on Friday, making good on Trump's announcement that he had decided to remove 2,000 US troops. Trump's decision surprised allies that have joined Washington in the battle against Daesh.

RECOMMENDED

The US decision has injected new uncertainties into the eight-year-long Syrian war and a flurry of contacts over how a resulting security vacuum will be filled across a swathe of northern and eastern Syria where the US forces are stationed. 

Turkey is set to begin an anti-terror operation against the YPG terrorist organisation that have allied with the United States.

The PKK is considered a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. The YPG is its Syrian wing. 

In the PKK's 30-year campaign of terror against Turkey, some 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Ankara has long criticised the US working with the terrorist YPG/PKK to fight Daesh in Syria, saying that using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development