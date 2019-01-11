Germany recognises its historical responsibility for crimes committed by the Nazis in Greece, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday on her first visit to Athens since 2014.

"We recognise our historical responsibility. We know how much suffering we, as Germany in the time of Nazism, have brought to Greece," she said.

"That is why it's a lesson for us to do everything to have good relations with Greece, and to lend each other support for the prosperity of both countries."

Tensions linger over wartime reparations for the World War II Nazi occupation of Greece, with Berlin arguing the issue was settled in 1960 in a deal with several European governments.

In talks with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after her arrival on Thursday, Merkel lauded the sacrifices Greeks made during the country's economic crisis of 2010-2014.

A legal issue?

Greece told Angela Merkel on Friday it had grounds to pursue a legal claim for billions of euros in reparations for the Nazi occupation of the country in World War Two.

Germany has dismissed Athens' demands in the past, but the Greek president raised the issue anew with Merkel, who is on a two-day visit.

"As Greeks, we consider these demands legally active and [can be] judicially pursued and should be solved in the competent European forum, judicial forum," President Prokopis Pavlopoulos told Merkel.