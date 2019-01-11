The head of Japan's Olympic Committee has been indicted in Paris for "active corruption" in connection with the awarding of the 2020 Olympics to Tokyo, an accusation he strongly denies.

Tsunekazu Takeda, 71, was indicted on December 10 by investigating magistrates looking into a suspect payment of $2.3 million (2.8 million Singapore dollars) made before the Japanese capital was chosen to host the Olympics, a French judicial source said on Friday.

Tokyo beat Madrid and Istanbul in the 2013 vote.

Takeda says no bribery took place

Takeda, a former Olympic show jumper who led the country's campaign for the Games, said he has cooperated with a French judge looking into the matter, adding "I was not involved in any wrongdoing such as bribery."

Takeda said "it appeared that no new facts" had come out during the Paris hearing, held at an unspecified date.

He added that "wrong information that I was indicted has been shared," and pledged he would "cooperate with investigations to clear up any doubts."

The indictment by the French investigative magistrate does not automatically trigger a trial, but it means there is strong or corroborated evidence of wrongdoing.

The French investigation, launched in 2016, relates to two payments made to Singapore-based Black Tidings, a firm linked to Papa Massata Diack, son of the Senegalese former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), Lamine Diack.

The younger Diack is himself a powerful marketing advisor to the IAAF.

Consulting?

The funds, labelled "Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game Bid," were paid from a Japanese bank account.

The payments were made in two stages, before and after the IOC vote that decided the host city.

France is investigating the case because funds involved might have been laundered in France.

Shortly after accusations first surfaced, the Japanese Olympic committee appointed a three-man judicial panel to look into the matter. The panel reportedly cleared the campaign committee of any wrongdoing in September 2016.

At the time, Japanese Olympic officials said the suspect funds were owed for "the legitimate payment of a consultant," adding that no one was aware of a link between Black Tidings and Papa Massata Diack.