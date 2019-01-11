Saudi Arabia has plenty of oil and a lot of money. It often flashes its wealth. The latest show of it came on Thursday when the world marked 100 days since Saudi journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.

In Washington, Istanbul and elsewhere, politicians, journalists and human rights activists gathered to light candles and make speeches to commemorate the slain journalist, who was killed on the orders of the kingdom’s senior officials in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Back in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom chose to talk about its wealth, with the country's finance ministry announcing that long-term debt sold in bonds worth $7.5 billion was oversubscribed by international investors by more than three times.

That was the first time Saudi Arabia had raised money in foreign markets since Khashoggi’s assassination in October. And most of the bonds were bought by US investors.

But the world hasn’t forgotten Khashoggi. A hundreds days after the Saudi journalist was killed, at what many say was the behest of the kingdom’s rulers, people are still seeking justice and keeping up the pressure.

“There are some in our country who were saying that commercial interests should override our values and how we speak out upon those values,” said Nancy Pelosi, the US House of Representatives speaker, at a ceremony in Washington.

“And if we decide that commercial interests should override the statements that we make and the actions that we take, we must admit that we have no moral authority to talk about moral atrocities anymore, anytime.”

The people who had gathered at the US Capital in Khashoggi’s honor said they serve as a reminder that his sacrifice will not go to waste.