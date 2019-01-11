Police searched courtrooms in at least six cities across Germany after emailed bomb threats and other security alerts on Friday, officials and media said.

Police said they evacuated a court in the eastern city of Potsdam and another in the western city of Wiesbaden where a suspicious package was found.

Courts were also cleared in the central cities of Magdeburg and Erfurt and in the northern port of Kiel, the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported.

Another court was briefly closed in Saarbruecken near the border with France after an emailed bomb threat, Bild newspaper reported.