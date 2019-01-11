There have been three high-profile and surprise American visits in Iraq from Christmas into the first week of January. The first included President Trump’s surprise visit to Iraq, followed by an unprecedented stroll by a Marine general through the heart of Baghdad, to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip on 9 January.

The rapid fire visits raise questions about what Washington hopes to achieve by these spectacles, designed for public consumption in both the US and Iraq?

Each one of these choreographed events are an American declaration that despite Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria, which critics argue hands over the country to Iranian control, the US can still project its influence in the region.

While the visits are messages to Iraq’s neighbor Iran that American influence in Iraq is still paramount, they raise issues of violating Iraq’s sovereignty, which will only rile Iraqi public opinion and strengthen the hand of the pro-Iranian factions in power.

Presidential Visits to Iraq/Historical context

Trump’s unannounced visit to the Ain al Asad airbase in Iraq housing US forces during the holiday season caused controversy as he failed to meet Iraq’s prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, as diplomatic protocol usually requires.

The failure to do so was explained by the Trump administration as due to logistical difficulties, yet examining past American presidential visits to Iraq may provide a clearer answer.

George W Bush made a surprise visit to US forces stationed in Iraq in November 2003 for Thanksgiving, under the cover of secrecy, spending a total of two-and-half hours in the country. The visit was primarily a morale lifting gesture, dining with the 600 troops at an airport hangar.

Despite the secrecy of the visit, he still met with four members of the Iraqi Governing Council, the interim body ruling Iraq until the final transition of sovereignty in the summer of 2004.

Trump failed to meet a single Iraqi official during his visit.

The more famous, or infamous visit Bush made to Iraq was in December 2008, visiting former Iraqi prime minister Nuri al Maliki. During a press conference an Iraqi journalist threw both of his shoes at the American president, perhaps a precedent that Trump hoped not to repeat.

While Trump’s rationale for not visiting the Iraqi prime minister is speculative, what is definitive is that the trip was seen as a violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

Iraq’s Sovereignty

The militia leaders sympathetic to Iran that now form the Bina bloc in the Iraqi parliament denounced Trump’s visit. Qais al Khazali, the leader of Asaib Ahl al Haq militia, tweeted: “Iraqis will respond with a parliamentary decision to oust your [US] military forces. And if they do not leave, we have the experience and the ability to remove them by other means that your forces are familiar with.”