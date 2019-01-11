Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday it had filed a criminal complaint against former Chairman Carlos Ghosn with Tokyo prosecutors, following his indictment the same day for aggravated breach of trust.

The Japanese automaker filed the complaint "on the basis of Ghosn's misuse of a significant amount of the company's funds. Nissan does not in any way tolerate such misconduct and calls for strict penalties," it said in a statement.

Nissan added that it was continuing its own internal investigation.

The company's move came hours after Tokyo prosecutors filed two new charges of financial misconduct against Ghosn, meaning the auto tycoon is unlikely to be leaving his jail cell soon.

Lawyers for the former jet-setting executive immediately said they would file a bail application, but have acknowledged that he will probably be detained until a trial.

Ghosn denies any wrongdoing and argued in a dramatic first court appearance on Tuesday that he has been "wrongly accused and unfairly detained."

He was already facing a first charge for allegedly under-reporting his compensation over five years to the tune of $46 million (five billion yen) in official documents to shareholders.

The second charge against him alleges that the under-reporting continued for another three years.

The third charge, for aggravated breach of trust, involves a complex alleged scheme under which Ghosn is said to have tried to transfer losses on foreign exchange contracts to Nissan's books.

It also alleges that he used company funds to repay a Saudi acquaintance who put up collateral for the contracts.

His lawyers, in an opinion submitted to the court, argued that Ghosn's actions, including using Nissan's financial standing as collateral to secure currency exchange swaps, were undertaken with the approval of Nissan's board and officers.

Prosecutors also filed charges Friday against Nissan and Ghosn aide Greg Kelly over the additional three years of under-reporting pay.

Not going anywhere

The breach of trust charge is regarded as particularly serious, and Ghosn's lawyer admitted Tuesday that his client was unlikely to secure bail if prosecutors pressed the charge formally.

It would be "very difficult," said Motonari Otsuru.

"In general in such cases in Japan, it is indeed the case that bail is not approved before the first trial does take place," he said, adding that it could be six months before the case comes before a judge.

Ghosn's wife, Carole, issued a statement on his continued detention on Thursday asking Japanese authorities for more information on her husband's health after he ran a fever, saying she was worried about his recovery.