One human rights activist or social leader was murdered every two days in Colombia last year, a 36.5 percent increase on 2017, the ombudsman said on Thursday.

"In 2018 there were 172 murders of social leaders and human rights activists," the Defensoria del Pueblo (people's defence) said in a statement.

That was 46 more than in 2017 in a country wracked by a half-century of multi-faceted armed conflict involving Marxist guerrillas, drug-traffickers, paramilitaries and the armed forces.

Since 2016, the ombudsman says 431 activists have been killed, the majority coming from the indigenous, black and peasant communities.