More than 550 Yemeni refugees have been stuck on the South Korean island of Jeju since the end of 2017. Their future hangs in the balance thanks mainly to Korean opposition towards granting asylum to Yemenis.

The asylum seekers travelled as tourists to the visa-free holiday spot between 2016 and 2018 and applied for asylum during their stay due to the ongoing war in Yemen.

Although South Korea has one of the lowest birth rates on earth, its migration and asylum regulations are strict - as are those of its regional neighbours such as Japan and Taiwan.

Refugees on a small Korean island

So how exactly did these Yemenis land on this small island in the first place? The story is straightforward but has shocked Southern Koreans.

Thousands of Yemenis apply for asylum in Malaysia every year. They don’t require a visa to visit the Southeast Asian state - one of the world’s few visa-free destinations for Yemeni citizens. Their stay in the country is restricted to 90 days.

Yemenis who do not want to return to their country and cannot gain asylum in Malaysia need to find a new destination. Outside of Ecuador or the Korean island of Jeju, there are no real options.

Another factor that pushed Yemenis towards Jeju was that Air Asia started direct flights between one of the busiest airports worldwide - Kuala Lumpur International Airport - and Jeju International Airport at the beginning of 2017, to attract tourists to the island.

Around 80 percent of the visitors to the island were Chinese tourists, but after South Korea installed an anti-missile system against its ‘northern rival’, Beijing felt targeted, and the number of Chinese visiting the island declined drastically from 2018.

To fill the gap, the Jeju administration followed a policy of visa-free travel for tourists. Air Asia also started offering cheap flights between Malaysia and Jeju for only $70 in 2017. Yemeni asylum seekers stuck in Malaysia made use of the conditions and flight offer and flew to their new destination.

With few other options outside of Ecuador, Sudan or the Korean island, the Yemenis chose the closest and cheapest place - which came as a surprise to the local migration office and the people of Jeju.

The visa-free privilege changed in June 2018 - but hundreds of Yemenis were already on the island and some of them are believed to have made their way to mainland Korea.

“The reputation of migrants is not good,” Korean journalist Kang Hyung-kyung told TRT World.