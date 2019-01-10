Some are seeing it as an issue that has split the Republican Party like never before. And at its centre is a Muslim trauma surgeon.

Shahid Shafi, who emigrated to the United States from Pakistan in 1990, is vice chairman of the party’s chapter in Tarrant County, one of the largest counties in the state of Texas.

For the past few months, several colleagues in GOP, or the Grand Old Party as the Republican Party is known, have led a campaign for his removal from his leadership role.

They say that 53-year-old Shafi is a practising Muslim and Islamic ideology runs counter to the US constitution.

On Thursday, January 10, party members in Tarrant County will vote on whether he should be removed from his post.

Senior Republican leaders, including Senator Ted Cruz, have come out in support of Shafi, insisting that religious bigotry could damage the party.

In last year’s midterm elections, the Republicans suffered a setback in Tarrant, considered the most conservative county in the US, when it flipped in favor of the Democrats.

Members now fear that Shafi’s removal could push more voters into the fold of the Democrats.

Fear of the terrorist

Shafi, who has worked as a trauma and rehabilitation expert in various universities and hospitals in Texas, joined the Republican Party soon after receiving US nationality in 2009.

In 2014, he was elected as a councillor in the City of Southlake.

“When I decided to run for the City Council in Southlake, many people did not believe that a Muslim had a chance of winning an election in post-9/11 America,” he recently wrote in an open letter.

“I disagreed with them because I believe that in this country, what matters is who you are as an individual -- not where you came from.”