Australia's foreign minister on Thursday declined to say how long it will take to consider a UN request to resettle a young Saudi woman who fled her family's alleged abuse, as the 18-year-old's plight sparked a topless protest in Sydney and debate among Saudis over their country's restrictive "guardianship" laws.

Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun's attempt to flee the ultra-conservative kingdom has been making headlines since she landed in Bangkok from Kuwait last weekend.

Thai authorities threatened to deport her but with the help of activists, diplomats and a hastily opened Twitter account Qunun launched an impassioned asylum campaign.

As global interest surged – and her Twitter followers snowballed into the tens of thousands – the Thais backed down from deportation, handing her into the care of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Bangkok, which urged Australia to offer resettlement.

Payne to meet al Qunun

Foreign Minister Marise Payne, on a scheduled visit to Bangkok to meet her Thai counterpart, told reporters Australia was "engaged in the steps of the assessment process of Miss al Qunun as required."

She said there was "no possibility" that Qunun would return to Australia with her Thursday and would not speculate on a timeframe if – as Canberra has heavily hinted this week – she is granted refugee status.

Qunun alleges abuse by her family, while rights groups also said she had renounced Islam, risking prosecution in conservative Saudi Arabia.

Her father, who denies mistreating her, will remain in Bangkok "until he knows which country she is going to", Thailand's immigration police chief told reporters Thursday.

The Saudi embassy in Bangkok has said it did not demand the teenager's deportation and the case was a family affair.

No sanctuary in Thailand