WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hungary PM hails anti-immigrant Italian-Polish effort
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he would like to see anti-immigration parties dominating the European Parliament after May elections.
Hungary PM hails anti-immigrant Italian-Polish effort
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during the weekly government news conference in Budapest, Hungary, January 10, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 10, 2019

Europe's anti-immigration forces could be strengthened by an Italian-Polish initiative to form a right-wing alliance for upcoming European Parliament elections, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

Orban, one of the European Union's toughest opponents of mass immigration, said he would like to see anti-immigration parties gain a majority in the May elections.

Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that Italy and Poland should join forces in a euro-sceptic alliance to contest the European vote.

"The Polish-Italian or Warsaw-Rome alliance is one of the greatest developments that this year could have started with," Orban told a news conference, describing Salvini as a "hero" for stopping migration at the shores of Italy.

"I am pinning great hopes on this."

Orban said he was "fed up" with the fact that whenever the European People's Party, to which his ruling Fidesz party also belongs, looks for allies, it looks to the left, parties he called pro-immigration.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury has more.

'Rome-Warsaw axis'

RECOMMENDED

"There should be a Rome-Warsaw axis, which is able to govern, is responsible and is against immigration and is willing to work together with the anti-immigration forces within the EPP," Orban said.

The Hungarian prime minister, however, pledged allegiance to the EPP, saying: "As long as we are there, and I hope this will be a long time, we will remain loyal to our party family."

Orban said Hungary's goal under his leadership was to gain an anti-immigrant majority in the European Parliament, then in the executive European Commission, and later, as national elections change the continent's political landscape, the European Council, where national leaders make the most important EU decisions.

For more on this story, TRT World spoke with Wojciech Przybylski, Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight.

No compromise possible with Germany

Orban said on Thursday no compromise was possible with Germany over migration despite what he called "constant pressure" from Berlin on his government to take in immigrants.

"German politics does not respect Hungarians' decision not to become an immigrant nation," Orban told a news conference. "I sense especially from the German media, sometimes in a very gross way, that they exert pressure on us to follow them on their path [of admitting immigrants], and we do not wish to."

"I don't see any compromise possible here."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
US envoy holds 'constructive' talks with Russia ahead of Ukraine peace push
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners