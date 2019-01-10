Iraqi special forces deployed in Kirkuk on Thursday after the provincial governor on Wednesday asked the central government in Baghdad to send military reinforcements to the region after members of a Kurdish political party raised the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) flag over a political party headquarters.

Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk on Tuesday dispersed a rally by supporters of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) after the latter began waving KRG flags.

Iraq's counter-terrorism chief gave KRG President Barham Saleh's PUK until noon on Friday to lower the KRG flag over the building.

The Erbil-based KRG had controlled oil-rich Kirkuk province from mid-2014 until late 2017.

Kirkuk Governor Saeed al Jabouri has reportedly urged local residents to refrain from any activities that could aggravate tensions further.

“We have directed the security forces to address the situation with a view to safeguarding the city’s security and stability," he was quoted as saying.

Al Jabouri reportedly requested that Baghdad send military reinforcements “to thwart those who would attempt to undermine security."

Violation of Iraq's constitution

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi appealed to Saleh after the flag was raised on Tuesday evening.