The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) electoral commission on Wednesday declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi winner of the presidential election, as the vast country braces for possible protests over alleged rigging.

Vote tallies compiled by the DRC's respected Catholic Church contradict official presidential results, according to two diplomats.

An observer mission from the Church's bishops conference (CENCO) told diplomats that its own tallies showed another opposition leader, Martin Fayulu, winning.

TRT World'sJacob Brown has more.

Fayulu denounced the results as "rigged, fabricated and invented," saying they did "not reflect the truth of the ballots." He called on the people to "protect [his] victory."

Fayulu also called on the Catholic Church to release the results it got from its team of 40,000 observers who recorded voting tallies posted at each of the polling centres. Last week, the Catholic Church said their observations showed a clear winner, but did not name who it was.

Several diplomats briefed on the matter confirmed to The Associated Press that the figures compiled by the Catholic Church showed that Fayulu won an absolute majority of the votes. Two diplomats also said that all major observation missions, including from the African Union and the Southern African Development Community, showed similar results with Fayulu the winner.

France and Belgium also cast doubt on the results.

For more on this story, TRT World spoke with DRC expert Kris Berwouts.