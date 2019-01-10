Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in for a second term resulting from his victory in a 2018 election that was widely described as a sham by countries around the world.

Maduro won a popular vote in May but his re-election has been dismissed as illegitimate by the opposition and much of the international community.

But Maduro has responded to the criticism in a fierce rhetoric emphasising Venezuela's independence, promising 2019 will be a "year of new beginnings."

"Who doesn't recognise the legitimacy of the Venezuelan institutions will receive a reciprocal and appropriate response, we will act with great firmness because Venezuela needs to be respected, we will make Venezuela respected," he said.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas.

'We're going to triumph'