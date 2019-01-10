BIZTECH
Fiat Chrysler to pay more than $700m over US diesel emission claims
Fiat Chrysler will pay $311 million in penalties to the Justice Department, at least $75 million to states investigating the excess emissions and additional funds to offset excess emissions and $280 million to settle a lawsuit by owners.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles assembly workers build 2019 Ram pickup trucks on 'Rotating Carrier' assembly line at the FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan, US on October 22, 2018. / Reuters Archive
Murat SofuogluMurat Sofuoglu
January 10, 2019

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will pay more than $700 million to resolve lawsuits from the US Justice Department and diesel owners over claims it used illegal software to allow 104,000 diesel vehicles to emit excess emissions, three people briefed on the matter said.

Fiat Chrysler will pay $311 million in penalties to the Justice Department, at least $75 million to states investigating the excess emissions and additional funds to offset excess emissions. It will also pay $280 million to settle a lawsuit by owners, the sources said.

The settlements are set to be announced on Thursday at the Justice Department. 

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment. 

SOURCE:Reuters
