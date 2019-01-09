Top Democrats say President Donald Trump threw "a temper tantrum", banged the table and stormed out of a meeting with congressional leaders as talks to end the partial government shutdown remain at an impasse.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Wednesday's White House meeting whether she would agree to fund his wall.

When she said "no," Schumer says, Trump got up and said, "Then we have nothing to discuss."

Schumer says, "And he just walked out."

Schumer is calling Trump's actions "really, really unfortunate."

TRT World's Harry Horton reports from Washington.

Trump is also weighing in on the meeting by tweet, calling it "a total waste of time."

He tweets that once Pelosi rejected his long-stalled border wall, he "said bye-bye, nothing else works!"

While Trump is unwilling to negotiate with Democratic leaders his Vice President Mike Pence thinks Democrats were "unwilling to even negotiate" an end to the partial government shutdown and the standoff over Trump's desire for a border barrier.

Pence spoke outside the West Wing after the contentious meeting saying that, "I think the president made his position very clear today that there will be no deal without a wall."

Before the meeting

Congressional leaders from both parties have returned to the White House for another round of negotiations with Trump on the ongoing partial government shutdown.