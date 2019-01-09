New federal legislation intended to strip free speech rights from advocates for Palestinians got called out on Monday by both the independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan. The way Tlaib phrased her criticism of the lawmakers behind the bill earned Tlaib accusations of anti-Semitism.

“They forgot what country they represent,” Tlaib wrote. “This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right and part of our historical fight for freedom and equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

She’s referring to a new law that could punish participation in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaign if the measure passes the House and Senate. Such laws have come under legal challenge in states that have implemented them.

The law Tlaib was talking about was part of a larger bill related to Middle East aid and sanctions policy, a bill which the Senate declined to pass on Tuesday. In the middle of an ongoing government shutdown over Trump's demand for a wall along the US-Mexico border, senators decided to make reopening the government the priority for now. But since the anti-BDS provision has bipartisan support, it’s likely to come back up for a vote again.

The furor over Tlaib’s tweet distracts from the true threat both Jews and Muslims face in the United States: the increasing violence of anti-Semites and Islamophobes against everyone who isn’t them. The uproar also masks a more hopeful trend: Muslims and Jews working together against this common threat.

To some commentators, “They forgot what country they represent” sounds like she’s accusing Jewish lawmakers of having a bias towards Israel over the United States. Muslim lawmakers have themselves, including Tlaib and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, have endured racist accusations of “dual loyalty,” of being against the United States and in favor of Islamic law.

The accusation of anti-Semitism fails to take into account how many White Christians, especially Evangelical Christians, are supportive of anti-BDS laws nationwide. Indeed, the key lawmakers involved in the federal-level law aren’t Jewish.

Nevertheless, Tlaib faces accusations of spreading the anti-Semitic slander that Jews aren’t loyal Americans, or loyal to anywhere. It’s the kind of slander that has followed Jews throughout Europe, and the alleged “disloyalty” of Jews to German-inspired Nazi rhetoric. But Tlaib’s accusers are missing the real source of anti-Semitism in American life: white supremacists.

Palestinians did not join forces with the Alt-Right when these anti-Semitic white supremacists emerged from the fringe in concert with Trump three years ago. This faction in American politics wants the world to neatly organise ethnicities and religions along borders by any means necessary, and even sees Israel as a model for a macho ethno-state that white people can imitate. Their admiration for Israel is, however, a product of their racist hatred for Jewish people, whom they’d rather see living in Israel and nowhere else.

The Alt-Right have wormed into the president’s already addled mind. Tlaib is the one who wants to impeach Trump. They are not on the same side. It is counterproductive to confuse what Tlaib said with the powerful forces of anti-Semitism among white supremacists across a country of 320 million, which is 70 percent Christian. There are only about three million Muslims, and only a sliver of them Palestinian. There are about 4 million Jews.

As for the many white evangelical Christians who will vote for the anti-BDS bill, their motivations are far more deserving of suspicion. Some of America’s Evangelicals have developed a particularly disturbing affinity for Israel, based on an interpretation of the Bible that sees Jesus Christ returning to Israel during Armageddon as their salvation. But the holy land needs to be in Jewish hands for this scenario to play out, according to their interpretation of Biblical prophecy. In the process, all Jews will convert to Christianity.