Tasked with resolving the Gulf dispute, why did Anthony Zinni resign?
WORLD
5 MIN READ
Tasked with resolving the Gulf dispute, why did Anthony Zinni resign?A retired four star marine general who served in the Middle East and criticised the Iraq war, Zinni gave up on brokering peace between the estranged gulf allies.
Marine Corps Gen Anthony Zinni, head of US Central Command, briefs reporters at the Pentagon on Operation Desert Fox, the four-day campaign against Iraq, December 21, 1998 in Washington. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 9, 2019

A retired 71-year-old US marine Anthony Zinni is largely known for two reasons: one, for his role as the US envoy for the Middle East prior to the 2006 American invasion of Iraq; and two, for his return to the Trump administration in 2017 to resolve the Saudi-led economic blockade against Qatar – one of the worst disputes between the gulf states in decades.  

On January 8, Zinni resigned from his post citing "unwillingness" of regional leaders to end the gulf diplomatic crisis. The resignation came after a series of high profile departures from the Trump administration, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the global coalition fighting Daesh.

One of Zinni's initial assignments was the Clinton administration's Operation Desert Fox, a series of air strikes against “potential weapon sites” in Iraq in 1998.  But Zinni wasn't on similar terms with the Bush administration as he broke ranks with it over the US policy in Iraq, and retired in 2000 as a four-star Marine general. During his numerous diplomatic roles in his 39-year military career, he served in more than 70 countries including Pakistan, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia. He also served as the US special envoy to Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

A year after the US intervention in Iraq, he took on the Pentagon officials and a group of policymakers who “saw the invasion as a way to stabilise American interests in the region and strengthen the position of Israel.” 

“There has been poor strategic thinking in this. There has been poor operational planning and execution on the ground. They’ve screwed up,” Zinni commented on Pentagon’s handling of the Iraq war in his book “Battle Ready” that he wrote in 2004.

“.... it's been a failure .... Now we’re being viewed as the modern crusaders, as the modern colonial power in this part of the world,” he wrote.

Thirteen years after he resigned, the Trump administration approached him to solve the crisis and to push to develop a Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), also known as 'Arab NATO'. He was appointed by former secretary of state Rex Tillerson in August 2017, two months after the dispute between Qatar and the Saudi-led bloc erupted in May, when the US President Donald Trump visited Riyadh. 

RECOMMENDED

The four state Arab bloc, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt galvanised power against Iran and severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the tiny neighbour of supporting terrorism, a charge Qatar denies. 

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in 2017 that Zinni’s presence would help to maintain a “constant pressure on the ground” to solve the crisis. There has been no breakthrough in the dispute since Zinni’s appointment, however. 

Stepping down with a “soft resignation,” as described by a senior State Department official, Zinni said in an interview that his efforts to resolve the gulf crisis “did not make any progress.”

Nicknamed “the Godfather” due to his Italian lineage and known for his bold statements about the 2006 American invasion of Iraq, Zinni has reportedly felt that there was no need for his involvement with the Trump’s Arab NATO plan. But this time, he didn’t comment on the US administration’s handling of the crisis. 

Zinni’s mission was to help introduce the concept of the Middle East Strategic Alliance and start a conversation with leaders in the region. "That is happening and well underway thanks to his efforts,” the State Department said in a statement regarding his departure. 

In an interview, however, Zinni struck a pessimistic tone.  "I did not think my services were needed," he said.“I had done my thing and didn’t see anything else to do.”

Zinni also said that his resignation was “nothing really dramatic” but “it’s not a good time for generals, anyway.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC