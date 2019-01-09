A retired 71-year-old US marine Anthony Zinni is largely known for two reasons: one, for his role as the US envoy for the Middle East prior to the 2006 American invasion of Iraq; and two, for his return to the Trump administration in 2017 to resolve the Saudi-led economic blockade against Qatar – one of the worst disputes between the gulf states in decades.

On January 8, Zinni resigned from his post citing "unwillingness" of regional leaders to end the gulf diplomatic crisis. The resignation came after a series of high profile departures from the Trump administration, including former Defense Secretary James Mattis and Brett McGurk, the US envoy to the global coalition fighting Daesh.

One of Zinni's initial assignments was the Clinton administration's Operation Desert Fox, a series of air strikes against “potential weapon sites” in Iraq in 1998. But Zinni wasn't on similar terms with the Bush administration as he broke ranks with it over the US policy in Iraq, and retired in 2000 as a four-star Marine general. During his numerous diplomatic roles in his 39-year military career, he served in more than 70 countries including Pakistan, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia. He also served as the US special envoy to Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

A year after the US intervention in Iraq, he took on the Pentagon officials and a group of policymakers who “saw the invasion as a way to stabilise American interests in the region and strengthen the position of Israel.”

“There has been poor strategic thinking in this. There has been poor operational planning and execution on the ground. They’ve screwed up,” Zinni commented on Pentagon’s handling of the Iraq war in his book “Battle Ready” that he wrote in 2004.

“.... it's been a failure .... Now we’re being viewed as the modern crusaders, as the modern colonial power in this part of the world,” he wrote.

Thirteen years after he resigned, the Trump administration approached him to solve the crisis and to push to develop a Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), also known as 'Arab NATO'. He was appointed by former secretary of state Rex Tillerson in August 2017, two months after the dispute between Qatar and the Saudi-led bloc erupted in May, when the US President Donald Trump visited Riyadh.