India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed its first state government in the northeastern state of Assam on May 24, 2016, is looking to consolidate its position even further in the general election later this year by converting the anti-immigrant sentiment there into votes. But by introducing the controversial Citizenship Amendment bill and pushing it through using its majority in the lower house of parliament, the party seems to have antagonised not just Muslims but also indigenous people and parties that are its new-found electoral allies in the region.

The right-wing Hindu nationalist BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have long furthered the argument that India is a nation for Hindus alone. Since the BJP came to power in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindu supremacists and vigilante mobs have had it good. Lawmakers who rejected the bill on Tuesday described it as “divisive” and “discriminatory”.

Independent observers say the bill violates the secular framework of the constitution and could fail the test of judicial scrutiny.

The Bill amends the Citizenship Act, 1955, to make illegal migrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014, eligible for Indian citizenship.

Until now, only those who arrived in India's northeastern Assam state before 1971 and their descendants were accorded the status of citizens. The proposed shift in the cut-off date has those opposing immigrants now protesting the BJP’s new bill.

Since Monday there have been violent protests in Assam and at least two other border states of the northeast against the proposed legislation. The BJP’s ally in the state government -- the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) -- has walked out on its partner and quit the government. In neighbouring Meghalaya, where the BJP managed to cobble together a coalition and form its first state government in March 2018, its ally the National People’s Party (NPP) is unhappy over the legislation.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who belongs to the NPP, told journalists on Tuesday evening, just hours after the bill was passed in one of the houses: “Well, it is very unfortunate that this bill has been passed as this is something which we have opposed vehemently.”

The local assembly in Meghalaya earlier passed a resolution against the bill making its intent and opposition clear. Tripura, where the BJP formed a government in 2018, has also seen protests.