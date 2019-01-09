The end of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) members in Turkey and abroad is "near," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"I call on all FETO members inside and outside of our country. Your end is near. You have nowhere to go, no step to take," Erdogan said at a symposium on local authorities under the new presidential system.

Erdogan said US-based ringleader of the terror group Fetullah Gulen will come to Turkey "sooner or later."

"I don't know until when those who stood behind FETO [leader Gulen] will continue supporting him, but he will sooner or later come here [to Turkey]," he said.