The YPG serves as the armed wing of the PYD, initially based in the Kurdish-majority regions of northern Syria, before they expanded southwards towards non-Kurdish regions.

The Rojava administration in northern Syria, which was founded by the PYD in 2013, has often been presented as a success story of the "struggle against borders and for autonomy".

They earned international praise in their fight to liberate Kobani from Daesh. During the Syrian civil war, the PYD has established three enclaves, or ’cantons’, of Kurdish-majority areas. In November 2013, the group declared these cantons to be the transitional administration for ‘Rojava’ (Western Kurdistan), a first step towards realising their vision for the region.

But their new-found fame in the fight against Daesh was short-lived. Almost overnight, the PYD became pariahs for attacks on rebel groups in Aleppo made in a bid to carve out as much territory as possible for the envisioned ‘Rojava’, before the Assad regime arrived.

On closer inspection, Rojava is less glamorous than it seems, with altogether more sinister political objectives.

The hidden ideology

On July 30 2017, an obscure anarchist thinker by the name of Murray Bookchin passed away. Shortly after, the PKK assembly released a two-page statement acknowledging him as “one of the greatest social scientists of the twentieth century”.

The statement reads: “One of Bookchin's most important findings is that …freedom and socialism can only be realised in a system outside of the state machine…We undertake to make Bookchin live in our struggle.”

The PKK’s leader, Abdullah Ocalan, was a deep admirer of the thinker, channelling his ideas during the 1990s to rebrand the militant Marxist-Leninist PKK as an organisation that emphasised feminist values, ecological socialism and communalism.

Having built a personality cult around himself, Ocalan re-orientated the PKK into a Marxist ideology blending anarchism, environmentalism, and feminism to fight a patriarchy that would lead to the downfall of the nation state.

Recent reports by Anadolu Agency described first-hand accounts by former PKK fighters of an organisation rife with rampant sexual abuse, harassment, not to mention the sexual abuse of minors, with little to no accountability.

One escaped victim, speaking to Anadolu Agency, stated: “The PKK is not only a social structure, but a corrupt and degenerating structure that reduces and undermines the identity of women… it tries to build its own moral order on the basis of a perverted mentality.”

The YPG and PKK are careful not to reveal their anarchist ideology. Their espoused manifestos emphasise ethnic, sexual and religious pluralism. The organisation’s supporters and members however, openly speak of Rojava as an alternative to the nation-state, and the region; effectively creating a borderless, stateless world.

End the nation state

In a recently released video acquired by TRT World, this schism between the official party line and de-facto ideology was highlighted.

While the website has since been taken down, the video was traced to the Internationalist Commune of Rojava, a staging ground for re-education and preparation of new members of the PYD; before they decide whether to become fighters for the YPG, or contribute in another way to the cause.

To achieve its secessionist goals, the group relies on fundraising. On its official website, it asks for donations, with the money sent to a bank account in Germany.

One of its members recently recorded a video in which she addressed the French Yellow Vest protestors, encouraging them to rise up against the state, while clarifying the anarchist roots of the Rojava ideology.

“To achieve a communal life," says the masked member while speaking into the camera. "It is necessary more than ever to forget the myth of the nation state, which represents a false republican unity. We have to take down the borders that separate us.”

Not to be outdone, she adds, “Winning this movement is not about building on the existing alternative structures to build another stage of self-governance. To win means facing contradictions… to emancipate from the state and existing oppressing structures, that we can live free.”

The views presented are highly similar to those presented by extremist anarchists who seek the end of all states, believing in self-governing anarchy, without law and order.

But it would seem that in spite of these entrenched views, the PYD was not above presenting themselves as mainstream liberals for political convenience.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently warned of the security threat such anti-state groups pose, pointing to the PKK’s presence amidst France’s Yellow Vest movement, and their possible role in spreading the protests to other countries.

Shifting alliances of convenience

The history of the group shows a long road of discarded alliances, ideological inconsistency and controversial deals.

In March 2011, after initially supporting the anti-Assad revolution, the PYD and PKK were under heavy artillery fire by Iran in the Qandil mountains, which serve as headquarters for the group and its many affiliates.

Their leader, Abdullah Ocalan quickly took necessary action. The PKK propaganda outlets went from supporting the revolution, to undermining it. They attacked the budding resistance for being ‘controlled’ by the Muslim Brotherhood.

But this was only the beginning. On April 6 2011, Ocalan cut a deal with the Syrian regime. In a letter given to his lawyer, he offered the Syrian regime support in exchange for partial autonomy.