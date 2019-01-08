President Donald Trump will make his case to Americans on Tuesday that a wall is urgently needed to resolve what he calls a crisis at the US-Mexico border, trying to make good on a campaign promise in a dispute that has sparked an 18-day partial government shut-down.

Trump’s prime-time address, scheduled for 0200 GMT, will be the Republican president’s latest attempt to persuade Democrats to back his push for a steel barrier on the southern border.

Amid his talk of crisis, Trump is considering declaring the border situation a national emergency, which could get him out of an impasse by enabling him to bypass Congress’ mandate to approve federal spending and to build the wall without its approval. However, such a step would likely face an immediate legal challenge.

The White House has not said why the situation might constitute a national emergency. In television interviews on Tuesday morning, Vice President Mike Pence said Trump would tell Americans there is “a humanitarian and security crisis” at the border.

“We believe we can solve this through the legislative process,” Pence told CBS, urging Democrats to negotiate. He did not say whether Trump had made a decision about declaring a national emergency or if the White House had completed its legal review of such a declaration.

Trump has long maintained that a border wall is needed to stem the flow of illegal immigration and drugs, and in recent weeks has made the issue a priority. Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives, have consistently opposed it, calling it an expensive, inefficient and immoral way of trying to resolve immigration issues.

The dispute over wall funding - with Trump demanding $5.7 billion to help build it - led to a stalemate in Congress over funding for parts of the government. About a quarter of US agencies have been shut down since last month and hundreds of thousands of government workers are likely to miss pay checks this week.

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday evening will also aim to shore up support among Republican lawmakers, who are wary of potential backlash from the public as the shutdown drags on. Pence was scheduled to meet with Republican lawmakers before Trump’s speech.

When asked about the chance of Trump using his speech to declare a national emergency, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters:

“He is not talking about that at all. He is not giving a likelihood. He is not saying yes or no.”

A growing proportion of Americans blame Trump for the government shutdown, although Republicans mostly support his refusal to approve a budget that does not include funds for the wall, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.

While Trump has frequently painted a picture of an “unprecedented crisis” of illegal immigration at the US-Mexican border, illegal crossings there have dropped dramatically in recent years. There were nearly 400,000 apprehensions on the border in the 2018 fiscal year, far down from the early 2000s when arrests regularly topped 1 million annually.