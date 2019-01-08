Madagascar's Constitutional Court on Tuesday confirmed Andry Rajoelina as the winner of the country's presidential election after his opponent lodged a complaint alleging fraud.

"Andry Rajoelina is declared the elected president of the republic," said Judge Jean-Eric Rakotoarisoa, triggering celebrations among supporters gathered in the capital Antananarivo.

Ravalomanana had complained of widespread fraud and petitioned the Constitutional Court, which threw out his case as "unfounded."

Both contenders attended the court ruling but left without commenting.

Last week riot police in the Indian Ocean island used tear gas to break up one of several protests by thousands of Ravalomanana supporters.

The bitter rivals, both former presidents, were banned from running in the 2013 election as part of an agreement to end recurring crises that have rocked Madagascar since it gained independence from France in 1960.

Both sides alleged fraud in the two-round election, and a contested result may raise the risk of renewed political instability.

European and African Union election observers said they had not seen any evidence of significant wrongdoing.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

Fiercely personal duel

Rajoelina and Ravalomanana have been locked in a fiercely personal duel for power, coming first and second in the first-round vote in November.