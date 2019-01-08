Turkey's national security is not an issue up for discussion, Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, said on Tuesday.

“Turkey's national security is non-negotiable. Our fight against terrorism isn't a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’," Altun wrote on Twitter after a meeting of Turkish and US security officials in the capital Ankara.

“US National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin at the Presidential Complex in Ankara today. I hope that he got a taste of the world-famous Turkish hospitality during his visit,” Altun added.

“Acting like Syrian Kurds and members of a US-designated terrorist group are one and the same is an insult to the Kurdish people and our intelligence,” added Altun.