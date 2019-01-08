TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Our national security is non-negotiable' - Turkish official
Equating Syrian Kurds and US-designated terror group insults both Kurds and our intelligence, said Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency.
'Our national security is non-negotiable' - Turkish official
The statement from Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, came after a meeting between Turkish and US security officials. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 8, 2019

Turkey's national security is not an issue up for discussion, Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, said on Tuesday.

“Turkey's national security is non-negotiable. Our fight against terrorism isn't a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’," Altun wrote on Twitter after a meeting of Turkish and US security officials in the capital Ankara.

“US National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with his Turkish counterpart Ibrahim Kalin at the Presidential Complex in Ankara today. I hope that he got a taste of the world-famous Turkish hospitality during his visit,” Altun added.

“Acting like Syrian Kurds and members of a US-designated terrorist group are one and the same is an insult to the Kurdish people and our intelligence,” added Altun.

RECOMMENDED

The meeting came in the wake of Bolton saying the US withdrawal from Syria needed a guarantee Turkey will not attack “Kurds” in Syria, meaning the terrorist PKK/YPG — remarks firmly rebuked by Ankara.

Turkish officials reject any conflation of ethnic Kurds with PKK/YPG terrorists, saying the PKK/YPG terrorises Syrian Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen alike.

In its 30-year terrorist campaign, the PKK — recognised as a terror group by the US, EU, and Turkey — has taken some 40,000 lives, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Turkey has said it is planning a counter-terrorist operation into Syria targeting the PKK/YPG, following two successful operations since 2016.

Turkey has criticised the US working with the terrorist PKK/YPG to fight Daesh, saying using one terror group to fight another makes no sense.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC