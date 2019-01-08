TÜRKİYE
Ex-NBA star slams FETO player's 'smears' of Turkey
Turkish basketball head Hidayet Turkoglu blasts Enes Kanter’s ‘delusions' that Turkey kept him from playing in London.
Head of Turkish Basketball Federation, Hidayet Turkoglu speaks during "Branding in Basketball" title panel at Brand&Sport Summit at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul, Turkey on December 12, 2018. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 8, 2019

A former NBA star on Monday slammed a Turkish-born basketball player’s claim that “fears of being assassinated by Turkey” were keeping him from traveling abroad, calling it part of a "political smear campaign" by the player, who has publicly aligned himself with the FETO terror group.

“It is obvious that this person’s remarks are irrational and distort the truth,” Hidayet Turkoglu, who played 15 years for the NBA and heads the Turkish Basketball Federation, wrote on Twitter.

“I received with concern the news about the delusions targeting the Republic of Turkey of Enes Kanter, who pledged loyalty to the ringleader of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and his statement that he would miss the game in London due to fears of being assassinated by Turkey,” added Turkoglu.

“We know that he has not been able to travel to many countries due to visa issues since 2017. In other words, Kanter cannot enter the UK, not because of fears for life as he claims but due to passport and visa issues. This being the long-known truth, he is trying to get the limelight with irrational justifications and political remarks,” he said.

“Such remarks constitute another example of the political smear campaign Kanter has been conducting against Turkey as well as his efforts to attribute importance to himself by covering up the contradictions in his sports career,” he added.

“Kanter not only targeted the Republic of Turkey, governed by the rule of law, with unjust accusations but he also regarded the British security forces as weak and attempted to harm Turkish-British relations,” he added.

In 2017, prosecutors demanded a jail term of up to four years and eight months for US resident Kanter, who is accused of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter.

After the July 2016 defeated coup attempt, Oklahoma City Thunder player Kanter wrote on social media that he was openly supporting Fetullah Gulen — the US-based leader of FETO, which orchestrated the defeated coup that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkoglu, a former member of the Turkish National Basketball Team who played eight seasons for the Orlando Magic and other teams, became head of the Turkish Basketball Federation in 2015.

SOURCE:AA
