A prominent Uighur comedian has gone missing in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China.

Adil Mijit, 54, was a popular comedian in Xinjiang, where he performed hundreds of shows each year. But his family say they have not seen or heard from him in two months.

They believe he may have been sent to one of China's so-called re-education camps in the region which has a large Muslim Uighur population.

Beijing says education is needed to combat extremism and has strongly refuted any suggestion that it is mistreating its Uighur minority.