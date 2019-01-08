WORLD
2 MIN READ
Popular Uighur comedian disappears in China's Xinjiang region
The well-known Uighur comedian Adil Mijit has been missing in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region for two months.
Popular Uighur comedian disappears in China's Xinjiang region
Uyghur comedian Adil Mijit is shown in an undated photo. / TRTWorld
Emre İrenEmre İren
January 8, 2019

A prominent Uighur comedian has gone missing in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region of China.

Adil Mijit, 54, was a popular comedian in Xinjiang, where he performed hundreds of shows each year. But his family say they have not seen or heard from him in two months.

They believe he may have been sent to one of China's so-called re-education camps in the region which has a large Muslim Uighur population.

Beijing says education is needed to combat extremism and has strongly refuted any suggestion that it is mistreating its Uighur minority.

RECOMMENDED

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Shuang Geng with respect to reports of the camps, "I need to emphasise here that the society in the region is stable and people there live and work in peace and contentment. The measures taken by the Chinese side are completely for anti-terror needs."

But the disappearance of this popular comedian has raised fears among other prominent members of the community.

TRT World's Omer Kablan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC