US National Security Advisor John Bolton was in Turkey on Tuesday but did not meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan snubbed Bolton, pointing out that his counterpart was Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, with whom Bolton had a meeting along with other Turkish officials.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan also slammed Bolton's recent comments that Turkey “targets Kurds” in Syria.

"It is impossible to accept the message given by Mr Bolton in Israel," Erdogan told the governing Justice and Development [AK] Party's parliamentary group.

"Claims that Turkey targets Kurds in Syria are dishonourable, ugly, vulgar and defaming," Erdogan said.

The president added that Bolton had made a "very serious mistake" by demanding that Ankara guarantee the safety of YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria when the US withdraws its troops from the war-torn country.

Bolton’s claims are “irrational”

On Sunday, Bolton had said the US will not withdraw troops from northeastern Syria until the Turkish government guarantees it won’t attack “Kurdish fighters,” referring to the YPG/PKK terrorist group.

Erdogan's rebuke of the US national security adviser came shortly after Bolton held more than two hours of talks in the Turkish capital Ankara focusing on US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

Kalin on Sunday said Bolton’s claims were “irrational,” as Turkey is fighting Daesh and PKK/PYD/YPG terrorists in Syria, not Kurds.

No difference between PKK, YPG, PYD, Daesh

Erdogan said Turkey is determined to eliminate any "terror corridor" in northern Syria, adding that Turkey made no distinction between terrorist groups.