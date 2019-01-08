A man was arrested after attacking students at a primary school in Beijing on Tuesday, according to a district government, in a rare act of violence against children in the Chinese capital.

Twenty children were wounded and were taken to hospital the Xicheng district government said in a post on its social media account.

Three of them suffered heavy injuries but their condition was stable, it said.

The Xicheng government did not give other details of the attack, but posts on social media said the children suffered knife wounds to the head.