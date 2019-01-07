President Donald Trump sought to counter confusion and criticism surrounding his decision to remove American troops from Syria, saying on Monday the fight against Daesh was not over and that withdrawal would take place "at a proper pace" and in a "prudent" manner.

"We will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS [Daesh] and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's new statement follows a trip by his national security adviser John Bolton to Israel in which he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday that withdrawal would not happen before "ISIS [Daesh] is defeated and not able to revive itself." Bolton landed in Turkey on Monday where he is expected to meet Turkish officials on Tuesday to discuss Syria.

It is unclear which of the TheNew York Times' articles Trump was referring to.

The New York Times earlier on Monday published a podcast reviewing Trump's plan, as well as a separate story on Sunday stating that John Bolton, the president's national security adviser, appeared to roll back Trump's decision by suggesting the US will not withdraw troops from northeastern Syria unless the Turkish government guarantees it won’t attack the PKK/YPG.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by US, Turkey and the EU. YPG is its Syrian branch.

That demand, the Times said, could delay the order by months or years.

"The remarks also reflected the disarray that has surrounded the president’s decision, which took his staff and foreign allies by surprise and drew objections from the Pentagon that it was logistically impossible and strategically unwise," the Times wrote.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more.

Trump's turnabout