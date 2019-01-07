Iran and Russia are preparing to hold joint naval exercises in the Caspian Sea, including rescue and anti-piracy drills, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Sunday, according to the semi-official news agency Mehr.

Khanzadi said: “Tactical, rescue and anti-piracy war games between Iranian and Russian naval forces are being planned and will be implemented in the near future.”

Khanzadi reiterated Iran’s opposition to the military presence of any country from outside the region in the Caspian Sea, saying: “All countries around the Caspian have the same approach.”

Iran and Russia have held several naval drills in the Caspian Sea, including in 2015 and 2017.

Russia said last year it was firmly committed to deepening ties with Iran, despite the US decision to quit an international nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Iran, Russia and three ex-soviet countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan - agreed in principle on August 12, 2018, how to divide up the potentially huge oil and gas resources of the Caspian Sea, the world’s biggest enclosed body of water

Iranian flexes naval might against the perceived US threat in the Gulf

A US-Iranian war of words has escalated since US President Donald Trump took Washington out of the Iran nuclear deal in May, and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran's banking and energy sectors.