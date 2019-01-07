The ongoing resistance among a section of people to the entry of women aged 10-50 into south India’s Sabarimala temple in Kerala exposes a deep fault line separating those wanting the nation to transit into a modern democracy from those unwilling to let go outdated practice.

When the country’s Supreme Court, in a historic judgment just last September, lifted the ban on entry of pubescent women (age 10-50) into the temple because it violated the fundamental right to equality, it seemed that the country had crossed yet another milestone.

All political parties and formations, including the federal ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and the main opposition, Congress, hailed the judgment.

Some women prepared to enter the temple at Sabarimala, which houses the Hindu deity Ayyappan, and to which thousands from the south of India go to every year on pilgrimage. Murmurs of protests against the judgment from a section of people in Kerala started springing up. Then, overnight, the BJP followed by the state Congress unit changed their positions and termed the judgment as an affront to Hindu tradition. They vowed to physically prevent any eligible women from entering the temple.

Eventually, last week, two women successfully evaded the protesters and entered the holiest part of the temple. More violence ensued in various parts of the state with protesters attacking government vehicles and offices. News quickly filtered out claiming that ten more women had entered the temple on the sly, including a Sri Lankan and two Malaysians.

What is ironic about the protests is that legally there is no ban on the entry of women in the right age group. The Supreme Court’s order should have made entry to the temple as easy as a walk in the park. In fact, the court ruling makes it mandatory for the state government to ensure that it is obeyed - and the Communist-led coalition government in Kerala has done just that in the face of severe opposition.

Politically, Kerala is a state where right-wing pro-Hindu BJP has never been able to make a mark electorally. Governments have either been led by the Communists or the Congress party. The BJP sees the present situation as an opportune moment to find a foothold in the state by backing the protesters, and, the party has proffered several explanations for its stance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the way by terming the court ruling as 'against' Hindu tradition.

More surprising has been the reaction of the Congress party which has joined the BJP in supporting the protesters. Its national chief Rahul Gandhi conceded that while he was personally in favour of women entering the Ayyappa temple his party unit in Kerala was against it and he was supporting the local view. The Congress, which almost came to the point of decimation in the rest of the country possibly fears losing its hold in the state if it did not back the protesters.

Its high profile member of parliament and former United Nations official Shashi Tharoor, considered a liberal, turned out to be no different from conservative protesters. Reacting to the entry of the two women into the temple last week, he tweeted saying that it was an “unnecessary provocative act”.