Palestinian Authority blamed Hamas for forcing them to recall its staff from the Rafah Crossing, saying "this decision comes in the light of recent developments and brutal practices of the de facto gangs" in the Gaza Strip, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian News & Info Agency,

Hamas is now reportedly in charge of the Rafah Crossing. In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem said the staff withdrawal was part of [PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s] “policy aimed to isolate the Gaza Strip from Palestine.”

The PA is based in the Occupied West Bank and is backed by Western nations, with Mahmoud Abbas from Fatah Party presiding.

Fatah and Hamas have been at odds since 2007, when clashes in Palestine between their supporters ended up splitting the rule in Palestine into two.

Since then, Hamas has been controlling Gaza and Fatah has been controlling the Occupied West Bank.

What's at stake

The Rafah Crossing is important because it’s the only crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt with thousands crossing it back and forth every year.

According to Gisha, an Israeli non-profit that aims to protect the freedom of movement of Palestinians, “Because of the closure Israel imposes on Gaza’s land crossings, and the ban on air and sea travel to and from Gaza, Rafah Crossing has become a vital route to the outside world for Gaza’s residents over the years.”