"The December elections do not seem credible or transparent … it’s a parody of an election." Denis Mukwege

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Dr Denis Mukwege predicted that the elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo would be a parody – and he was right. In spite of the tremendous patience and persistence demonstrated by the Congolese people, Congo's National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI in French), organised a chaotic, dysfunctional vote on Sunday, December 30th.

Voters experienced a wide range of challenges and deception, including but not limited to: voting booths missing from designated locations; polls not opening late; long lines; missing voting machines and accompanying materials; machines breaking down; missing electoral rolls; and a host of other obstacles.

Many people were not able to vote because their names were not on the electoral roll or agents closed the polls as people waited in line. Also, people in villages who had never before seen a touchscreen device had difficulties using electronic voting machines.

In spite of the range of hurdles faced by the people, they were determined to use the elections for change – and waited over two years to cast their ballot. The polls should have taken place in 2016 according to Congo's constitution. However, Congo's then-president, Joseph Kabila, refused to organise elections and pursued every conceivable way to hold on to power. Due in large part to the resistance of the Congolese people, he was forced to organise elections and name a successor instead of trying to run for an unconstitutional third term.

The deep desire for change was probably best exemplified in Beni, a city plagued by protracted violence and recently struck by the second largest Ebola outbreak in history. The CENI banned elections in Beni, along with two other locations, Butembo and Yumbi, due to insecurity and health risks from the Ebola virus.

Many observers saw this move on the part of the CENI as a political ploy to disenfranchise over 1.2 million voters from opposition strongholds. Nonetheless, on election day, the people in Beni organised their vote, complete with ballots, monitoring officials and tabulation. The self-initiated inclusion of thousands of voters in Beni occurred peacefully and orderly.

The people’s initiative exposed the CENI for its ill-conceived exclusion of these Congolese citizens. Examples of Congolese people's will and determination not only to cast a ballot but assure that their votes counted were legion throughout the country.

Voters refused to leave polling stations until results had came out. Although electoral observers were prevented from entering some polling stations by state security forces, people were highly engaged in assuring the integrity of the vote.

An organic citizens’ monitoring campaign could be observed throughout the country where citizens mobilised to protect their votes and assure that their votes were accurately recorded and reflected on the voting results sheets posted at the polling stations.

In spite of the chaos and the disorganisation orchestrated by the CENI, the day was largely peaceful. Some militia groups and state security forces in the east of the country interfered with the electoral process and four deaths were reported on election day.