BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mercedes aims to be among top two players to scale autonomous tech
Mercedes, Germany's trademark car company, wants to develop a self-driving car, increasing fierce competition with firms like Uber, Google, General Motors and Volkswagen.
Mercedes aims to be among top two players to scale autonomous tech
Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, left, and Ola Kallenius, right, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG. Group Research & Mercedes-Benz Cars Development, pose in front of the new Mercedes GLE during a media day for the Paris Auto show on Oct. 2, 2018. / Reuters
Murat SofuogluMurat Sofuoglu
January 6, 2019

Mercedes-Benz’s is not aiming to be the first manufacturer to develop a self-driving car, but it wants to be among the first two players able to scale up the technology, Mercedes-Benz executive Christoph Schroeder told German paper Welt am Sonntag.

Carmakers and tech companies like Uber, Google, General Motors, Volkswagen are vying to roll out robotaxi services for paying customers as a way to enter the ride-hailing business.

Google’s Waymo division has completed the most test miles with prototype vehicles, leading rivals including Volkswagen to acknowledge that Waymo is ahead of the pack in terms of developing a prototype. 

RECOMMENDED

Mercedes-Benz, which is owned by German car and truck maker Daimler is undeterred by Waymo’s progress. 

“We need to be among the top two competitors who are in a position to scale up the technology and bring it into series production,” Schroeder told the paper.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC