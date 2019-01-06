WORLD
At least 30 killed in gold mine collapse in Afghanistan
Villagers had dug a 60-metre deep shaft in a river bed to search for gold in Kohistan district of Badakhshan province. They were inside when the walls fell in.
File photo: Work under way at a gold mine in Nor Aaba, Takhar province, Afghanistan. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
January 6, 2019

At least 30 people were killed when a gold mine collapsed in northeastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said, in the latest tragedy to strike the war-torn country.

Another seven were injured in the incident in Kohistan district of Badakhshan province, district governor Mohammad Rustam Raghi told AFP.

Villagers had dug a 60-metre deep shaft in a river bed to search for gold. They were inside when the walls fell in.

It was not clear why the shaft collapsed, but the provincial governor's spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari told AFP the miners were not professionals.

"The villagers have been involved in this business for decades with no government control over them," Nazari said.

"We have sent a rescue team to the area, but villagers have already started removing bodies from the site."

SOURCE:Reuters
