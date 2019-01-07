Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia are scheduled to have their first meeting for 2019 later this month.

The meeting follows the Turkish delegation’s visit to Russia on December 29 last year.

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, and presidential aide, Ibrahim Kalin.

While Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia and Turkey have reached an understanding over the next steps in Syria, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia have a common aim to defeat all terrorist groups in Syria.

As part of Turkish president's visit to Russia in January, Erdogan and Putin are likely to make major decisions on bilateral and regional issues including Syria, and also the purchase of S400 air defence systems.

The meeting will also take place in the backdrop of Turkey's recently announced military operation against terror groups in northern Syria, which was postponed after the US president Donald Trump announced the troop pull out from the contested region.

Turkey perceives the presence of YPG in northern Syria as a cross-border security threat. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union. However, the US rebranded the group as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Erdogan and Putin held seven private meetings and six open door meetings in 2018 alone, besides the two leaders having 8 phone conversations the same year.

In addition to the planned meetings, the two leaders were spotted chatting on the sidelines of the commemoration ceremony of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War that was held in Paris on November 11, 2018.

2018 meetings, started in Ankara

The first meeting of 2018 was held in Ankara, where Putin came to attend a trilateral summit on Syria.

The two leaders met at the Presidency Complex one day before the trilateral summit on April 4. After one-on-one discussions, Turkey-Russia High-Level Cooperation Council meeting was chaired by Erdogan and Putin.

Two leaders met at 6 summits

Erdogan and Putin met six times at the following summits in 2018.